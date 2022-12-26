Yellowjackets: Season Two; Jason Ritter Joins Wife Melanie Lynskey on Showtime Series

Yellowjackets has added a new face to the series. Jason Ritter is joining the cast of the series, which already stars his wife, Melanie Lynskey (above).

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown also star in the series, which follows the survivors of a plane crash.

Per Variety, Ritter will guest star in one episode of the Showtime drama, but no details about his character were released. This is not the first time the couple has worked together on screen. Ritter appeared in Candy alongside his wife.

Lynskey said the following about working with her husband:

“He’s such a wonderful actor and a really nice person. When I came back to work, everyone was like, ‘Your husband is the nicest person!’ It makes me look smart, like I chose a great partner. He’s so good, and it’s really fun to get to work with somebody who is creative and interesting and does something different every take, which is what he does. He’s also so good at improv. It’s hard though because we try to support each other when the other one’s working. If we both were working on something full time, that would be tough. I already feel like our nanny is working so hard when I’m at work!”

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime on March 24th. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Yellowjackets to Showtime in March?