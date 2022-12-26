Riverdale: Season Seven; Nicholas Barasch & Karl Walcott Join Final Season of CW Series

Riverdale has added two new recurring members to its cast for its seventh and final season. Nicholas Barasch and Karl Walcott are joining the series, which will feature a significant time jump when it returns in 2023. For season seven, the gang has traveled back in time to 1955 and is back in high school.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Vanessa Morgan, and Erinn Westbrook star in the series based on Archie Comics.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play on The CW:

“Barasch will play Julian Blossom, your classic high school red-headed bully. He’s preppy, rich, and extremely entitled. Handsome, athletic, and cocky, he always gets his way, but in the rare times he doesn’t—like with Veronica—he makes life miserable for everyone around him. He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie. Walcott is Clay Walker, a teen renaissance man. He is studious, artistic, well-read, and well-traveled. An Army brat, Clay comes from a loving family and is a champion for social justice. He is very open-minded in his art and his sexuality. As he does in the comic books, Clay will have an impactful friendship with fellow queer character Kevin Keller.”

Riverdale will return with new episodes in 2023.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what happens next on Riverdale?