Yellowjackets: Season Two Ratings



At the end of January, it was announced that Showtime would be rebranded as “Paramount+ with Showtime” on both linear and streaming platforms. The channel hasn’t renewed any shows since that was announced, but several have been cancelled (The L Word: Generation Q, Three Women, American Gigolo, and Let the Right One In). Fortunately for Yellowjackets viewers, that show was given an early third-season renewal in December. Could season three be the end of this tale? Stay tuned.

A psychological horror and coming-of-age drama series, the Yellowjackets TV show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves. The story begins with a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring clans that survive for 19 months. The show also picks up 25 years later, tracking the lives of the survivors who have attempted to piece their lives back together as adults — while revealing the truth about their survival. In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder (to disastrous results). In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the Yellowjackets’ tension has only worsened. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of the survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness (and the haunting memories of it in the present) the former state champs are forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of survival, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are and what they are willing to sacrifice to stay alive.

