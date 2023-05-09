White House Plumbers: Season One Ratings

The Watergate scandal is one of the most infamous political events in American history, and it led to the resignation of a sitting U.S. President. But, after all this time, do we know the whole story? Will the White House Plumbers series on HBO do justice to the story in just five episodes? Stay tuned.

A satirical political drama series, the White House Plumbers TV show stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Ike Barinholtz, Kathleen Turner, Kim Coates, Yul Vazquez, Alexis Valdés, Nelson Ascencio, Tony Plana, Zoe Levin, Liam James, Kiernan Shipka, Tre Ryder, David Krumholtz, F. Murray Abraham, Rich Sommer, and John Carroll Lynch. The story revolves around the Watergate scandal as President Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect, as well as their own families. Chronicling actions on the ground, the tale begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt, a former officer in the CIA, and Liddy, a former FBI agent, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops – including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex.

