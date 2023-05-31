FUBAR, XO Kitty, Queen Charlotte: Netflix Releases Top 10 List for Week of May 22nd

The queen has been dethroned. The new FUBAR series has taken the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV shows for the week of May 22nd-28th. An action series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, FUBAR debuted on May 25th and has 88.94M hours viewed (the streamer’s preferred unit of measurement) in those four days.

XO, Kitty, a sequel series to To All the Boys, remained in second place, with 63.78M hours viewed. The 10 comedy episodes have been viewed for 135.86M hours since it debuted on May 18th.

In this fourth week, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story dropped from first to third place with 42.90M hours viewed. Since its release on May 4th, Queen Charlotte has amassed 432.25M hours viewed. It seems unlikely that Queen Charlotte will surpass Inventing Anna to reach Netflix’s top series of all time list. Anna currently holds the 10th spot with 511M hours viewed in the drama’s first 28 days of release. Charlotte would need to reach another 79M hours viewed between Monday and today.

The sixth season of the reality series Selling Sunset landed moved up on the list to fourth place from last week’s sixth position. It had 33.35 M hours viewed, up from last week’s 22.78M.

A reminder that acquired series still perform well for Netflix, the first season of the SWAT series (released on CBS during the 2017-18 season) landed on the Top 10 list at number five with 20.23M hours viewed. The fifth season of All American (which recently finished airing on The CW) was in sixth position with 18.05M.

Season two of Firefly Lane dropped to the number seven spot with 16.11M hours for its 10th non-consecutive week of ranking. Maid, a limited series that debuted in October 2021, returned to the list (its 14th non-consecutive week of ranking) in the eighth position with 13.96M.

The Night Agent was in ninth place on the list for its 10th straight week. It was viewed for 12.65M hours for this week and has been seen for 776.62M hours since its March 23rd release.

Season two of Bridgerton, took the 10th place with 12.54M. It was that season’s 14th non-consecutive week in the Top 10 since it was released on March 25th, 2022.

Dropping off the list from last week are McGregor Forever, a limited documentary series about UFC fighter Conor McGregor, the first season of Bridgerton, season two of Sweet Tooth, and the first season of Missing: Dead or Alive?, a true crime series.

What do you think? Have you watched any of these popular Netflix series? Do you believe the most-watched shows are the best series on the service?

