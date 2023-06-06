Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 5, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: William Shatner (host)

TV show description:

A sci-fi reality series, the Stars on Mars TV show features celebrity contestants taking part in a simulation to give them a sense of what it might be like to be an astronaut on the Red Planet.

The contestants coexist within the same “space station,” spending their days and nights living, eating, strategizing, and forming bonds with other occupants. They’ll face a bona fide Mars experience, harnessing their wit and muscle power (or their superior interpersonal skills) to outperform the rest.

The host presides over the game at Mission Control, assigning the celebrities space-themed tasks. Engaged in the survival-of-the-fittest contest, these famous faces try to survive weekly eliminations as the losing crewmates will get sent back to Earth.

Ultimately, only one will be named the “brightest star in the galaxy.”

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

