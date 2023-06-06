My Adventures with Superman: Adult Swim Series to Launch Next Month

Get ready for more Superman! Adult Swim has announced that the new coming-of-age animated series, My Adventures with Superman, featuring Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen in their 20s dealing with life and becoming adults, arrives next month.

Featuring the voices of Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid, the series is executive produced by Sam Register, Jake Wyatt, and Brendan Clogher.

Adult Swim revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

"My Adventures with Superman," the newest animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC, is set to take flight Thursday, July 6 at midnight on Adult Swim and next day on Max. The official trailer and key art showcasing Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen also debuted today. "My Adventures with Superman" is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right. Season one will debut with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Thursday. Encores of new episodes will air Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. New episodes will also stream Fridays on Max. Sam Register ("Teen Titans Go!") serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt ("Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus") and Brendan Clogher ("Voltron: Legendary Defender") are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell ("She-Ra and the Princesses of Power") as co-producer.

The trailer and key art for My Adventures with Superman season one is below.

