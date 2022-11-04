Menu

Tuca & Bertie: Cancelled Again; No Season Four for Adult Swim Animated Series

by Regina Avalos,

Tuca and Bertie TV show on Adult Swim: (canceled or renewed?)

Tuca & Bertie has been canceled again. The animated was first canceled by Netflix after its first season. Adult Swim saved the series and ordered a second and third season. Season three wrapped in August on the cable network.

Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish starred in the Adult Swim series which followed a pair of anthropomorphic birds.

The creator of the series, Lisa Hanawalt, revealed the cancellation of the series in a post on her Twitter account. Check out her post below.

It is possible the series could find another home and fans could see the ending Hanawalt planned.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tuca & Bertie? Did you want another season of the animated series?


