Tuca & Bertie: Cancelled Again; No Season Four for Adult Swim Animated Series

Tuca & Bertie has been canceled again. The animated was first canceled by Netflix after its first season. Adult Swim saved the series and ordered a second and third season. Season three wrapped in August on the cable network.

Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish starred in the Adult Swim series which followed a pair of anthropomorphic birds.

The creator of the series, Lisa Hanawalt, revealed the cancellation of the series in a post on her Twitter account. Check out her post below.

Goodbye to Tuca & Bertie, for now 🙁 pic.twitter.com/fVodONC4mY — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) November 2, 2022

It is possible the series could find another home and fans could see the ending Hanawalt planned.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Tuca & Bertie? Did you want another season of the animated series?