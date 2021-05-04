Tuca & Bertie: Season Two; Cancelled Netflix Series Coming to Adult Swim

In July 2019, Netflix cancelled the Tuca & Bertie adult animated series after one season. Nearly a year later, Adult Swim announced they’d picked up the show for a second season. Those 10 episodes will begin airing on the cable channel on Sunday, June 13th.

The Tuca & Bertie series follows a pair of bird best friends — a cocky and care-free tucan named Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird. Bertie’s strait-laced architect boyfriend is a robin named Speckle (Steven Yeun).

Here’s more information and a teaser, from Adult Swim:

“Tuca & Bertie” Flocks Over to Adult Swim With All-New Episodes Beginning Sunday, June 13

Secure your favorite perch and prepare to caw out loud (col) as new episodes of Tuca & Bertie land Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon.

Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!

Tuca & Bertie is created and executive produced by Lisa Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company, and the animation is done at ShadowMachine.

