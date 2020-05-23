Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix animated adult comedy from creator Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca & Bertie stars Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson. The series centers on Tuca (Haddish), a lively, confidant toucan, and her long-time best friend, an anxious songbird named Bertie (Wong).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Tuca & Bertie has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Tuca & Bertie for season two. Although the subscription streaming service doesn’t have to please ad buyers, it does have to program to please its paid members, so eventually, their decision comes down to one of cost, versus viewership, just like broadcast and cable networks. Generally speaking, if Netflix is going to renew, it does so sooner rather than later, and good news typically comes within a month or so of the release date.

Since birds of a feather flock together, I think the series will get a second season. It’s got a name-heavy voice cast, and creator Lisa Hanawalt was a supervising producer on BoJack Horseman, which has done well Netflix. Since this is just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Tuca & Bertie cancellation or renewal alerts.

5/23/20 update: Adult Swim has saved Tuca & Bertie from cancellation.



