Final Space: Season Three; Adult Swim Teases Animated Series’ Return

Final Space is nearly ready for its third season. It was revealed last year by the creator of the animated series, Olan Rogers, that there would be a third season. but this is the first time that Adult Swim has announced the renewal. The cable channel has released a teaser trailer but a specific 2021 premiere date for the new season has not yet been set.

Olan Rogers, Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun, Conan O’Brien, Ron Funches, Ashly Burch, Keith David, Alan Tudyk, Christopher Judge, and Claudia Black are behind the voices on the series which follows Gary (Rogers) and his adventures in space.

Season one of Final Space aired on TBS before it was moved to Adult Swim. Check out the teaser trailer for the third season of Final Space from Adult Swim below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Final Space? Do you plan to watch season three on Adult Swim?