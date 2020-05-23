Although it got relatively low ratings during its freshman season on TBS, the Final Space TV show was not cancelled. After the renewal though, parent-company Turner decided to move the animated series to Adult Swim, with plans to run “encore” showings on TBS. Now that it is back for a second season on a new home, will old fans seek it out? Can it also draw some new viewers? Will Final Space be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
A serial sci-fi sitcom from creator Olan Rogers, Final Space centers on Gary (Rogers), who was imprisoned upon the Galaxy One for years. The Adult Swim season two voice cast also includes Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun, Conan O’Brien, Ron Funches, Ashly Burch, Keith David, Alan Tudyk, Christopher Judge, and Claudia Black. In the second season, Gary must start afresh with a new ship and a new AI (Lynch) as they recover what’s left of his crew. They’re off on a new mission to free the Titan Bolo (David) and must battle new villains along the way.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: The first season of Final Space on TBS averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 458,000 viewers.
*Status update: Final Space has been renewed for a third season on Adult Swim.
