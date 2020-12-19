Virgin River: Season Three Renewal and Cast Additions for Netflix Series

Virgin River fans have some good news just in time for Christmas. The series has been renewed for a third season by Netflix and it should return with new episodes in 2021.

In addition to the renewal, new faces will be in town when Virgin River returns to Netflix. TV Line revealed there will be two new additions to the drama series, which stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale.

The arrivals are described as follows:

“Zibby Allen (The Flash) is joining Virgin River’s third season in the series-regular role of Jack’s sister Brie, described as a ‘smart, hard-charging, ballsy’ lawyer who turns out to be ‘a whole lot of fun.’ Stacey Farber (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will also recur in Season 3 as Lilly’s daughter Tara Anderson, who helps her mother raise Chloe while her three siblings are living away from home.”

The Netflix series is based on Robyn Carr’s series of novels that follows the residents of a small town after a grieving widow (Breckenridge) moves to the area for a fresh start. Not everything is easy for Mel however and season two ended with a shooting.

Check out the video announcing the renewal below.

#VirginRiver fans — good news: the show was just picked up for a third season! pic.twitter.com/ingnnE8fP4 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 18, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of Virgin River? Are you excited for more of the Netflix series?