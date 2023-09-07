Pictionary: Season Two of Syndicated Game Show Debuts Next Week

Pictionary is returning for its second season next week. The syndicated game show, hosted by Jerry O’Connell, is from Mattel Television and airs primarily on FOX stations.

Premiering in fall 2022, this is the third TV series incarnation of the popular at-home game since the late 1980s. The first Pictionary series was aimed at children and hosted by Brian Robbins. Alan Thicke hosted the second incarnation of the game show with a focus on adults.

The following was revealed about the return of the series:

Mattel Television’s Pictionary, hosted by Jerry O’Connell, returns for its highly anticipated second season on September 11, 2023. The nationally syndicated game show is based on the beloved game of quick sketches and hilarious guesses by Mattel, leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world.

The broadcast version of Pictionary follows the same rules as the at-home play. In the show, celebrity captains lead two teams of three players as they draw clues for their teammates to guess the winning words or phrases. One player from each team will take turns drawing images that depict a word from a specific category, in an effort to help their teammates guess the correct word. The grand prize winners will receive $2,000 and a vacation to an exotic destination, plus go home with Pictionary’s new game, Pictionary Air 2. Laughs and excitement abound with a mix of new and returning celebrity captains, including Jojo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, Rebecca Romijn, Corbin Bleu, Ricki Lake, Loni Love, Jaleel White, Carson Kressley, Kevin Nealon, and many more.

“I am thrilled to be hosting the second season of Pictionary,” said O’Connell. “Being a part of this tradition that unites people through creativity and laughter is truly amazing. Brace yourself for an exciting journey with new celebrity captains, amusing guesses, and suspenseful moments as we revive this beloved game.”

Produced by Fox First Run, executive produced by David A. Hurwitz and Noah Bonnett, and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV), the 30-minute national daytime series airs on Fox-owned stations in major markets plus other stations nationwide, as well as on the Pluto TV Games Shows Channel. Phil Breman, VP Live Action at Mattel Television and Fred Soulie serve as Co-Executive Producers. Be sure to check your local listings HERE for the exact broadcast schedule.

“We at Mattel could not be more excited to be revving up for an all-new season of Pictionary,” said Phil Breman, VP of Live Action Development at Mattel Television. “With the hilarious Jerry O’Connell as our host, joined this season by some truly unforgettable celebrity guests, audiences are in store for plenty of big laughs and surprises as the iconic Mattel game is brought to life again in this new, exciting format.”

O’Connell began his career at age 11, co-starring as Vern Tessio in “Stand by Me.” Perhaps most notably, he received vast critical acclaim for his role as quarterback Frank Cushman in “Jerry Maguire.” The actor recently starred in WGN’s “Carter” and “The Death of Superman.” Additional film credits include “Scream 2,” “Can’t Hardly Wait,” the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced comedy “Kangaroo Jack,” and “Piranha 3-D.” O’Connell has also been seen on multiple hit television series, including “Scream Queens,” “Mistresses” and “Billions.” In the summer of 2019, he hosted “Jerry O,” a daytime talk show that aired on FOX Television Stations. Recently, O’Connell co-starred alongside David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood in “A Soldier’s Play,” which won two Tony Awards.

Launched in 1985, Pictionary quickly grew to become the ultimate recreational activity for kids and adults alike. In 2019, Mattel reinvented the classic game in an interactive digital format. Dubbed Pictionary Air, the product won 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) in Toy Association’s annual ranking, regarded as the “Oscars” of the toy industry. Pictionary is available in more than 30 languages and nearly 40 countries.

Trademarks and copyrights in and to Pictionary(R) are owned by Pictionary Incorporated, a subsidiary of Mattel, Inc.