Person Place or Thing: Melissa Peterman Game Show to Debut on Fox Stations This Fall

Person, Place or Thing is headed to FOX in syndication this fall. The game show, hosted by Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon), is a modern take on 20 questions where contestants ask yes or no questions to get their partner to reveal an item.

Peterman said the following about the series, per Broadcasting & Cable:

“I’m excited to return to working with Stephen Brown and the team at Fox on a game show that is truly for everyone. This is 20 Questions for the 21st century, with twists and turns that will keep people guessing. I promise that viewers will be shouting answers at the TV from home, but I can’t promise we’ll hear them. I can’t wait to get started.”

Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, said, “I’ve been trying to get Melissa to host one of our game shows for years. Her upbeat energy and comic timing work perfectly on Person, Place or Thing.”

Creators Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin also spoke about bringing the game show to FOX:

“We came together to create something fun, familiar, and lighthearted that the entire family can enjoy. Partnering with former colleagues at Fox First Run and adding Melissa as the ideal host to make viewers laugh and want to play along will make this show a hit.”

The premiere date for Person, Place or Thing will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new syndicated game show on FOX this fall?