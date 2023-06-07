Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Four Join Paramount+ Series, Including Yellowstone Regular

Lawmen: Bass Reeves has added four to its cast, one of which is a Yellowstone cast regular. Mo Brings Plenty (above, left), Dale Dickey, Margot Bingham, and Tosin Morohunfola are joining the upcoming Paramount+ historical drama from Taylor Sheridan.

The additions are joining stars David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Demi Singleton. Recurring players include Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund will guest star.

The drama follows Reeves (Oyelowo), “known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the cast additions to the Paramount+ series:

Dickey will play Widow Dolliver, an old woman who has seen it all, and who does not waste time suffering fools. Bingham will play Sara Jumper, a black Seminole Native American whom Bass will owe a debt of gratitude toward. Mo Brings Plenty will play Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American and friend to Bass Reeves. Morohunfola will play Jackson “Jackrabbit” Cole, a former Union soldier turned prisoner that rides along with Bass Reeves.

The premiere date for Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be announced later. The series is currently filming in Texas.

The show is an anthology that is expected to focus on a different lawman in history in future seasons.

