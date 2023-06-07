Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge: HGTV to Transform Home into Real Dreamhouse in New Series

Barbie is coming to HGTV. The cable network has ordered Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a new home renovation series that will see a home transformed into a real-like Barbie Dreamhouse. Ashley Graham will host the series that will follow eight teams of HGTV stars and one Food Network chef as they work on completing the house in weekly competitions. One lucky fan will win a sleepover in the house.

The series is connected to the soon-to-be-released Barbie film, and some of the film’s stars will guest during the four-episode series.

HGTV revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Days before the hotly anticipated release of the Warner Bros. Pictures film Barbie, HGTV will unveil its epic life-size renovation of the iconic Mattel toy, Barbie(R) Dreamhouse, creating the biggest, boldest and most whimsical home of all time in its newest competition series, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. Premiering on HGTV Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the four-part event series hosted by supermodel, designer, author and entrepreneur Ashley Graham will feature eight teams of HGTV superstars and one celebrated Food Network chef as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. And, one passionate Barbie fan will win a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover staycation in the completed home!

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will be jam-packed with surprise celebrity guest appearances – including some of the film’s marquee talent. During the competition, acclaimed designer and Barbie collaborator Jonathan Adler will serve as head judge alongside HGTV designer and Barbie Dreamhouse expert Tiffany Brooks, who will be joined by a weekly celebrity guest judge. Each episode will feature captivating and nostalgic Barbie content as each team implements daring designs synonymous with the iconic Dreamhouse throughout the home, including a light-up dance floor and an aquarium that doubles as a desk, as well as brilliant toyetic elements like a hat carousel in Barbie’s closet and a combination pet elevator/phone booth in the living room. In the end, the winning design team will have a donation made in their name to Save the Children.

“To pull this off, we’ve assembled the biggest group of renovation stars ever on HGTV to create a real-life fully functioning Barbie Dreamhouse,” said Ashley. “The pressure is on for the teams to unleash their creativity far beyond their usual design parameters to dream up a place that Barbie would be proud to call home.”

In the supersized 90-minute premiere, Ashley and the competitors will take an inspiring trip to Mattel headquarters and get a mind-blowing Barbie surprise. Kicking off the competition, real estate and design power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate) will face-off against expert builder Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Food Network’s Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl) for a first-floor showdown.

Egypt and Mike will take inspiration from the neon 1990s Barbie style to reimagine the entryway, living room and dining room into an over-the-top pink paradise. Jasmine and Antonia will create an awe-inspiring kitchen and family room from the 1960s, with space-age touches featuring appliances that appear with the touch of a button and sleek mid-century accents. Kitty Black Perkins, who’s credited with designing the first Black Barbie, will make a surprise appearance.

The star-studded lineup of HGTV home design and renovation experts who will compete throughout the season continues in week two. Celebrity guest judge Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight) will review the work of Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), who create a groovy Disco-themed 1970s den for Ken, while Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer) tap into 1980s glam to bring the primary suite to life.

In week three, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block) will give the front yard and home exterior a toy-riffic 1990s spin and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) will build an outrageous Y2K era backyard wonderland judged by celebrity guest Marsai Martin (Black-ish).

The finale will feature an homage to Barbie’s quintessential style with a futuristic closet and dressing room by Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast). Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less) will design a chic office worthy of Barbie’s storied resume. The spaces will be judged by celebrity guest and fashion designer Christian Siriano.”