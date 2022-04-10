The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project: Season Two Renewal Set for HGTV Series

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is returning for a second season! HGTV renewed the home renovation series which features the married duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. The eight-episode season will arrive next year.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“HGTV has picked up an eight-episode order of its popular design docu-series, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, starring married designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. The series, which attracted 13.4 million viewers during its freshman season, follows the couple as they help overwhelmed families sort keepsakes from clutter to get a fresh start. Inspired by the sentimental pieces, Nate and Jeremiah employ their design expertise to renovate each property into a dream home. The new season is slated to premiere in spring of 2023. “We can all relate to accumulating too much stuff,” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Nate and Jeremiah show us how we can sift through the clutter to save only our most treasured possessions and then incorporate them into transformative design, so this is a concept that resonates with our audience.” Until the new episodes premiere, fans can stream the first season of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project now on discovery+ and find more show content on HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #nateandjeremiahhomeproject on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Fans can also connect with the design duo at @nateberkus and @jeremiahbrent on Instagram. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott as executive producers.”

A premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project on HGTV?