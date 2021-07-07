Married to Real Estate: HGTV Greenlights Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Series

Married to Real Estate is headed to HGTV. The series, featuring Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, has received an eight-episode order, and it will show off the professional and personal lives of the married couple. The suo are each seen in other series on the network, including Rock the Block and Property Virgins.

HGTV revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod, best known from the popular HGTV series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, will star in a newly greenlighted series on the network alongside her husband, builder Mike Jackson. Slated to air in early 2022, Married to Real Estate (wt) will feature eight one-hour episodes that follow Egypt and Mike as they juggle their busy professional and personal lives while helping clients land their perfect home in a dream neighborhood. With a keen eye for design and ensuring future profit, Egypt leverages her knowledge of the market to find affordable properties in desirable locations for her clients. Mike and his team then create a gorgeous home with smart renovations that increase its worth and return on investment and, together, they turn houses into dream homes. “Egypt already built a huge fan base as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together they are positively irresistible,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “If Egypt and Mike are on a home buying and renovation team, everyone wins. And, fans are going to fall in love as they watch them work together, raise their family and share the humor and fun in their unique relationship.” While waiting for Married to Real Estate (wt) to premiere, fans of Egypt and Mike can catch them in action as guest judges in HGTV’s hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block, available to stream now on discovery+.”

A premiere date for the real estate reality series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Married to Real Estate on HGTV next year?