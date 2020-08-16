Selling the Big Easy: New Orleans Real Estate Series Coming to HGTV

Selling the Big Easy is on its way to HGTV. The real estate series is set in New Orleans, and it will show off Brittany Picolo-Ramo and her team starting next month on the cable network. The series was set to arrive earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

HGTV revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties in the new HGTV series Selling the Big Easy. Premiering on Friday, September 11, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, the series follows Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients’ stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.”

Check out a sneak peek for the new series below.

What do you think? Will you check out Selling the Big Easy? Have you ever wanted to buy a home in New Orleans?