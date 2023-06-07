The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Two Premiere Date, Poster, and Photos Released by Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer has a premiere date for season two. The drama launched in May 2022, and Netflix renewed the series the next month. The streaming service announced the new season’s release with first-look photos and key art.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham, the David E. Kelley series is based on the work of Michael Connelly and follows attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo). Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) and Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time) have joined the cast for season two.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

The first half of the ten-episode season will be released on July 6th, and the second half will arrive on August 3rd.

More photos for The Lincoln Lawyer season two are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this series on Netflix this summer?