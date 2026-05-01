The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season Seven Premiere Date Set for History Channel Series

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch has its return date set. Season seven of the History Channel series will arrive later this month. The series will continue to follow Brandon Fugal and his team as they investigate mysteries of the Utah ranch.

History Channel revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Are we alone in the universe? That’s what season 7 of The HISTORY Channel’s hit series “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” is trying to get to the bottom of. Premiering on Tuesday, May 19 at 9/8c, the new season will follow ranch owner Brandon Fugal and his fearless team of credited scientists and researchers as they employ cutting-edge science and technology to identify what or who is behind all of the high-strangeness that has long been reported on the 512-acre Utah property. News reports from around the globe have documented more evidence than ever that mankind may not be alone, and this season the team will conduct daring experiments using high-powered rockets, drone swarms, laser technology, explosive munitions, and much more to test that theory close to home, and unlock unexplainable phenomena at the ranch’s center. After six seasons of progress, the team wants answers and they’ll do whatever it takes to reveal them. MEET THE MAIN TEAM Brandon Fugal Skinwalker Ranch Owner Dr. Travis Taylor American Scientist, Astrophysicist, Engineer, and Author Erik Bard Principal Investigator and Chief Scientist Thomas Winterton Ranch Superintendent Kaleb Bench Head of Security Each week, a new episode will stream on The HISTORY(R) Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers’ VOD platforms the day after it airs on The HISTORY(R) Channel. You can also watch it ad-free by downloading to own on Amazon Prime Video or wherever you prefer to purchase your favorite series.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this History Channel series? Do you plan to watch season seven?