Name That Tune: Season Two Viewer Votes

A FOX music game show, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. There, the player has a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize. The second season features celebrity singers, actors, Olympians, and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities. Contestants include Jodie Sweetin, Frankie Muniz, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Shaggy, Kim Fields, Tituss Burgess, Mel B., Cassadee Pope, Jana Kramer, Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Vernon Davis, and Victor Cruz.





