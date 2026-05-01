Gen V: Season Three Story of Cancelled Prime Video Series May Still Be Used

Gen V was canceled after two seasons by Prime Video, but the planned story for season three could still be seen in the future in other shows related to The Boys universe.

This comes from the man in charge of the world, Eric Kripke. He says Amazon is still interested in those stories, but he was “bummed” about the show’s cancellation. According to Entertainment Weekly, he said the following:

“t’s very early days, because we’re focusing on getting Vought Rising out into the world, but Amazon has expressed an interest and they want to hear more potential stories in the world. So we’re internally brainstorming a couple different ideas. We’ll see which ones get traction, but they all have the opportunity to absorb at least some of the Gen V gang, and that’s very much by design.”

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi star in the series, which follows the students of the university run by Vought.

The Boys is currently airing its fifth and final season.

What do you think? Would you like to see more from the Gen V gang?