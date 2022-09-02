Network: Prime Video

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 1, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

TV show description:

A fantasy action-adventure series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV show is based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The story takes place thousands of years before the events seen in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The show begins during a time of relative peace and covers all of the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age — the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men.

From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Characters include Galadriel (Clark), Elrond (Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Smith); The Stranger (Weyman); Númenóreans Isildur (Baldry), Eärien (Horvath), Elendil (Owen), Pharazôn (Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Arthur), and Princess Disa (Nomvete); Southlanders Halbrand (Vickers); Bronwyn (Boniadi); and Silvan-elf Arondir (Córdova).

