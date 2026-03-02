Marshalls: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Yellowstone series was a big hit for Paramount Network but, due to behind-the-scenes issues, it came to an untimely end. Now, the long-awaited spin-off, Marshals, has finally launched and CBS is hoping it will be a ratings blockbuster. Is it a good fit for the broadcast network? Will Marshals be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An American neo-Western television series, the Marshals TV show was created by Spencer Hudnut, based on characters created by Taylor Sheridan & John Linson. This Yellowstone spin-off stars Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, and Logan Marshall-Green. In the story, with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce’s teammates include Pete Calvin (Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Santos) and Miles Kittle (Means). Together, they must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families. For Kayce, this includes his son Tate (Merrill) and confidants Thomas Rainwater (Birmingham) and Mo (Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Marshals yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of March 2, 2026, Marshals has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Marshals TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?