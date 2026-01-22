Tracker: Season Four; 2026-27 Renewal Announced for CBS’ Justin Hartley Series

Colter will be back on the trail, looking for clues and high ratings, in the 2026-27 TV season. CBS has renewed the Tracker series for a fourth season. The show’s third season is still airing.

An action drama series, the Tracker TV show stars Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene. Brent Sexton and Jensen Ackles recur. The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all different kinds of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present. Colter is aided by Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep her client out of trouble.

Airing on Sunday nights, the third season of Tracker averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.08 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate ratings). Compared to season two, that’s down by 1% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Fire Country (season five), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), Matlock (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Origins (season three), NCIS: Sydney (season three), and Survivor (seasons 51 & 52).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

