Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: Season Three Renewal Announced for CBS Comedy Series

The young Cooper family is sticking around for the 2026-27 TV season. CBS as renewed Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: for a third season. The sitcom’s second season is currently airing.

A comedy series, the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage TV show is a spin-off of Young Sheldon, which is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory series. It stars Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez. Set in a Texas town, the story follows new parents George “Georgie” Cooper Jr. (Jordan) and his wife, Amanda “Mandy” McAllister (Osment), as they try to balance the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. They live with Mandy’s parents, easy-going Jim (Sasso) and disapproving Audrey McAllister (Jones), and their son, music-obsessed and socially-awkward Connor (Baldwin). Georgie works as a tire salesman at Jim’s store, alongside mechanic Ruben (Prez).

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage averaged a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.47 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate ratings). Compared to season one, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Fire Country (season five), Matlock (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Origins (season three), NCIS: Sydney (season three), Survivor (seasons 51 & 52), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you been enjoying the Georgie & Mandy series on CBS? Are you glad this spin-off of a spin-off has been renewed for a third season?

