Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen: CBS Late-Night Series Returning for 2025-26

Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen is headed back to CBS late-night this fall. It will take over the time slot after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, following the cancellation of After Midnight.

At that time, the network said it was abandoning the time slot, but now that does not appear to be the case. CBS revealed more about Comics Unleased in a press release.

“Byron Allen-hosted comedy talk show to air Monday through Friday with back-to-back, half-hour episodes following THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, beginning Monday, Sept. 22 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live on Paramount+*. In fall 2023, COMICS UNLEASHED with BYRON ALLEN aired in a successful limited run on CBS in the same time slot. “COMICS UNLEASHED is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and help bring non-stop laughter.” COMICS UNLEASHED, produced by Allen Media Group and executive produced by Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks and Jennifer Lucas, has been airing in first-run strip syndication since its premiere in September 2006 and can be seen on CBS owned-and-operated television stations nationwide.

