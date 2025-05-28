Hacks: Season Five Renewal Announced for Max Comedy Series

Hacks is not going anywhere just yet. Max has renewed the comedy series for a fifth season ahead of its season four finale on Thursday.

Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo star in the series, which follows the relationship between a comedienne and her writer.

Max said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Max has renewed the multi-Emmy®-winning comedy series HACKS for a fifth season ahead of the season four finale, debuting this THURSDAY, MAY 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. Over the course of its run, the series has garnered 48 Emmy® nominations, including a season three win for Outstanding Comedy Series. HACKS has been a top five series on Max since its season four debut in the U.S. and a top 10 series globally. Season four has been pacing as the series’ best season yet and has achieved both domestic and global week-over-week growth every week so far this season.”

Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Like Deborah Vance herself, HACKS only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time. We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max.”

The premiere date for season five of Hacks will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you watch this Max series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a fifth season?