The Pitt: Season Two; Max Renews Medical Drama Series Starring Noah Wyle

The Pitt will return for another season. Max has renewed the Noah Wyle medical drama before season one even ends in April. The series releases new episodes on Thursday nights.

Wyle, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the Max series set in a emergency room of a hospital in Pittsburgh. The series is told from the perspective of Dr. Robby (Wyle) with each episode being an hour of his fifteen-hour shift as the attending physician in charge.

John Wells, creator R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle said the following about the series:

“We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of THE PITT and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season.”

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, also spoke about the series’ renewal. She said the following:

“It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace THE PITT as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room. Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season.”

The season one finale for The Pitt will air on April 10th. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

