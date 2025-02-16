XO, Kitty: Season Three Renewal Announced for Netflix Romantic Comedy-Drama Series

Kitty will return for another semester. Netflix announced the renewal of XO, Kitty on Instagram.

Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, Yunjin Kim, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, Michael K Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Théo Augier, and Regan Aliyah star in the spin-off series from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved film franchise.

Season two of the series premiered in January, with 14.2 million viewers tuning in to watch it during its debut week. The season was described as follows:

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She’s single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.”

Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer Jessica O’Toole said the following about the renewal:

“I’m so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait. I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of Season 2 but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode – not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure…and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

The premiere date for season three of XO, Kitty will be announced later. The renewal announcement is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives?