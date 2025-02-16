Project Runway: Tim Gunn Not Returning for Freeform Revival Series with Heidi Klum

Project Runway will not reunite Heidi Klum with her co-host Tim Gunn. Freeform announced in January that Klum was returning to the series for its new season.

However, Gunn has now revealed that he was not asked to return to the series. He hosted the series for 16 seasons alongside Klum.

He said the following about the revamped series, according to People:

“Heidi sent me a text saying, ‘There’s talk about bringing Project Runway back with us, with you and me, and would you do it?’ And I said, ‘Would I do it? Of course, there’s not a moment of hesitation in me. So Heidi and I were texting and texting, and several months later, she sent me a text asking, ‘Are you happy with your contract?’ I’m a truth-teller. I don’t even mince words. I said, ‘Well, I haven’t seen a contract.’ And she said, ‘You haven’t?’ No. So I called my agent and he knew things were going on, but he contacted the executive producers of this new show, and they said, ‘We don’t want him.’ And [my agent] said, ‘Well, he’s done 19 seasons of Runway, 16 with Heidi. The two of them won an Emmy together as hosts, and now you’re going to separate them?’ And they said yes. So I wasn’t asked back. However, several weeks after that conversation, they went back to [my agent] and said, ‘Well, we’ve thought about it and we’d be willing to offer Tim a small cameo in one episode.’ What do I do? Wave from a bus? As the designers are going into Mood [Fabrics]? Heidi comes to see me at the retirement home and we play croquet? So no thank you. And as Heidi would say, you’re either in or you’re out. And I’m out. So I wasn’t asked to join.”

He goes on to admit his disappointment, but he will watch the new show to cheer on Klum, who was also upset not to be working with Gunn on the new series.

Ten episodes are planned for the new season of Project Runway. The premiere date for the 21st season of the fashion competition series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this fashion series? Will you watch season 21 on Freeform when it arrives?