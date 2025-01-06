Project Runway: Season 21; Heidi Klum Returns as Fashion Competition Series Moves to Freeform

Heidi Klum is returning to the series she helped create as it starts off a new journey on a new home later this year. According to People, Klum will appear on season 21 of the fashion competition series after departing the series at the end of season 17. Her role in the new season was not revealed.

In October, it was reported that the series was moving from Bravo to Freeform with a revamp. The series will have new hosts for the 10-episode season.

Simran Sethi, president of scripted programming, Hulu Originals, and ABC Entertainment, said the following about the move in October:

“Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform. We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family and reignite the fanbase alongside Spyglass and Alfred Street, giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.”

No other details for the upcoming season have been released. The premiere date for season 21 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Project Runway? Are you excited to hear that Klum is returning for the new season?