The Rookie, Will Trent: ABC Previews New Seasons Ahead of This Week’s Premieres

The midseason is getting ready to go into full swing with both The Rookie (season seven) and Will Trent (season three) among the shows returning later this week to ABC. The network has now released trailers teasing the return of both shows.

Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn star in Will Trent, which follows Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). During season three, he will continue to use his unique way of looking at things to solve cases. The new season kicks off with a two-episode premiere.

As for The Rookie, Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Jenna Dewan star in the series, which follows John Nolan of the LAPD. No longer a rookie himself, the series will add two new rookies this season as Nolan feels his age as he recovers from a gunshot.

The trailers for the season premieres of Will Trent and The Rookie are below.

