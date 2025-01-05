Godfather of Harlem: Season Four; MGM+ Unveils First-Look Photos from Crime Drama Series

Godfather of Harlem will return to MGM+ later this year, and fans of the series are getting their first look at the drama’s return. The streaming service has released several first-look photos for the upcoming season.

Forest Whitaker, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Vincent D’Onofrio, Whoopi Goldberg, Elvis Nolasco, Erik Palladino, and Rome Flynn star in the series, which follows the life of Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) as he fights to take back Harlem.

MGM+ revealed the following about season four of Godfather of Harlem:

“In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the emergence of a potential rival in newly arrived Black gangster Frank Lucas (Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic death, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.”

The series will return this spring. An exact premiere date will be announced later. More photos for season four are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MGM+ series? Do you plan to watch season four?