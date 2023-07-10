Menu

Domina: Season Two Viewer Votes

Published:

Domina TV show on MGM+: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Photo by: Moris Puccio/Tiger Aspect/Banijay Rights/MGM+)

Livia confronts rivals, both old and new, in the second season of the Domina TV show on MGM+. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Domina is cancelled or renewed for season three. MGM+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Domina here.

An MGM+ historical drama series, the Domina TV show stars Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Liah O’Prey, Ben Batt, Ewan Horrocks, Claire Forlani, Darrell D’Silva, Christine Bottomley, Alais Lawson, Benjamin Isaac, Joelle, and David Avery. The series revolves around the extraordinary rise of Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Smutniak). In the first season, Livia, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family, returned to Rome after 10 years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. In the second season, atop a fractious empire and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne, as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Domina TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Domina on MGM+ should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote and share your thoughts below.

