Domina: Season Three — Has the MGM+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

A historical drama series on the MGM+ service, the Domina TV show stars Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Liah O’Prey, Ben Batt, Ewan Horrocks, Claire Forlani, Darrell D’Silva, Christine Bottomley, Alais Lawson, Benjamin Isaac, Joelle, and David Avery. The series revolves around the extraordinary rise of Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Smutniak). In the first season, Livia, the golden girl of the prominent Claudii family, returned to Rome after 10 years in exile, determined to regain everything that was stolen from her. In the second season, atop a fractious empire and a dysfunctional dynasty, she must fight to preserve her marriage to Gaius and find a way to seat one of her sons on the throne, as new and old rivals jockey for position in a world where it’s impossible to know who to trust.



As of July 10, 2023, Domina has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew Domina for season three. Since MGM+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later, it comes down to production costs versus viewership numbers. The series began as a co-production of Sky Atlantic (Italy) and Sky Atlantic (UK) while EPIX (the previous name for MGM+) aired the episodes later. MGM+ ordered the second season and is the first outlet to air those episodes. It’s unclear if interest by the other outlets will play a role in Domina’s future on MGM+. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Domina cancellation or renewal news.



