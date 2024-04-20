The Office: Two Cast in Potential Series Reboot from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

A reboot of The Office is one step closer to happening. Per THR, Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson have been cast in the potential series by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

Daniels started a development room for the reboot in January, but there have been rumors of a reboot or revival of the NBC comedy for years.

The comedy, which starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper, followed those who work at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The original series aired for nine seasons.

The following was said about the reboot:

“Reps for Universal Television, which is producing the updated take from creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), declined to comment as the details surrounding the project remain closely guarded. A platform for the project has not yet been determined as sources say Daniels and the studio want to make sure the take is right before setting it up at a network/streamer. Peacock remains the exclusive streaming home for Daniels’ The Office after paying millions to secure the rights back from Netflix, where the show reached millions of new fans. Details on roles that Impacciatore and Gleeson are playing are being kept under wraps given the huge expectations that come along with anything connected to this new incarnation of The Office, though sources say Daniels and Koman have been casting a wide net to find talent availabilities for the latter half of this year.”

‘The Office’: Domhnall Gleeson & ‘White Lotus’s Sabrina Impacciatore Cast In New Greg Daniels Comedy https://t.co/nRBeaZqNJ6 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 19, 2024

Additional details will be announced later.

