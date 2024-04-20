Power Book II: Ghost: Season Four; Starz Releases First-Look Photos for Final Episodes

Power Book II: Ghost is returning soon for its fourth and final season, and viewers are now getting their first look at the drama’s final episodes. Starz has released several new photos for season four.

Starz announced that season four will end the Power spin-off series in March. The first half of the season arrives in June.

Starring Michael Rainey Jr, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie, and Lightskinkeisha, the series follows Ghost’s son Tariq (Rainey Jr.) as he tries to break out of the business.

Starz revealed more about the series’ final season in a press release.

“STARZ revealed first-look images of its fourth and final season of “Power Book II: Ghost” and announced Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) will join the upcoming season in a recurring role as “Janet Stewart,” Monet Tejada’s cousin.

Part one of “Power Book II: Ghost” debuts on Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, which also coincides with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada. Part two premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.

The collection of photos includes fans’ first look at Michael Ealy in the role of “Detective Don Carter,” and Golden Brooks as “Janet,” who both join the cast this season, as well as Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo as “Tariq” and “Brayden,” who are on the run after starting a war with Noma in the season three finale. Additional images feature the Tejada siblings Woody McClain, LaToya Tonodeo and Lovell Adams Gray as “Cane,” “Diana” and “Dru” respectively, anxiously awaiting Monet’s fate after Tasha’s attempt to take her out and Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis McClean,” who is dealing with the fallout from Saxe’s death and his evidence of McClean’s involvement in the Tejada business.

The final season promises to be explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge. Each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game, fight their way out, or walk a blurry line between the two. As family dynamics are tested and tensions reach their peak, the unpredictable nature of this season will have viewers questioning who you can trust and if your own family will betray you.

Season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.”

Additional recurring cast members this season include Talia Robinson as “Elle,” the lead singer of a popular hip hop group at Stansfield; Sydney Winbush as “Anya Covington,” Noma’s daughter who is unaware of her mother’s profession; Aaron Dean Eisenberg as “Detective Nico Calder” and Allison Luff as “Detective Felicia Lewis,” two officers on Detective Carter’s Drug Task Force; and Stephanie Sheperd as “Perla Tanaka,” a law associate tasked with defending her boss, Davis McClean, against multiple charges. Yung Bleu also appears as “Stokely.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” which inspired the full universe, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

ABOUT “POWER BOOK II: GHOST” SEASON FOUR

New alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.”