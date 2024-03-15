Power Book II: Ghost: Season Four to End Starz Series; Premiere Date and Trailer Released

Power Book II: Ghost has its return date set, but not all the news is good for fans of the Starz series. It has been announced that season four will end the series. The season will air in two parts, with the first arriving in June.

Power Book II: Ghost was the first spin-off announced from the Power franchise. Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force followed. Both of those shows are currently filming new seasons. Starz announced earlier this week a new prequel spin-off titled Power: Origins, which shows the early days of Ghost and Tommy.

Starz revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“STARZ announced today that season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” will be the final installment of the epic drama series, airing in two parts. Part one of “Power Book II: Ghost” debuts on Friday, June 7, and part two premieres on Friday, September 6 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, both parts will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

The news quickly follows the announcement yesterday that STARZ plans to expand the Power universe with the development of a new prequel series, “Origins,” that will continue to explore the “Power” universe in a fresh way, delving into the origin story of fan favorite characters Ghost and Tommy.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

Viewers can catch up on the high stakes, gripping, third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” in its entirety on the STARZ app, in anticipation for the riveting final season premiere on June 7.

Season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” is the first series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney (“Empire,” “The Following”) serves as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

ABOUT “POWER BOOK II: GHOST” SEASON FOUR

In light of Season Three’s explosive finale, it’s Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston against the world. With new alliances formed in each faction, Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game – and a way to insulate themselves from ever being put in the same situation again. But when Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, Tariq wonders if there really is room for two at the top.

Monet may have finally met her maker, but she has no idea who’s behind it. Davis, suspended and pending disbarment in the wake of his brother’s death, fully embraces the criminal side of his enterprise and finds himself working for both sides – his loyalty dependent on whichever will benefit him most. Faced with the reality that life can end in just a few ways, Effie buckles down on getting out and securing a legit future at Stanford.

After last season’s betrayal, Diana and Dru question their roles in the game and the family business, while Cane sees an opportunity to level up when he starts working for Noma. As Noma fights to establish her business in the States, she also tries to keep a close eye on her bratty daughter, Anya, who is now on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.”