Black Rabbit: Jason Bateman and Jude Law to Executive Produce and Star in Netflix Limited Series

Black Rabbit is bringing Jason Bateman (Ozark) back to Netflix. Bateman will star and executive produce the new series alongside Jude Law. Zach Baylin and Kate Susman are writing the series based on an original concept, and Bateman is also set to direct the series’ first two episodes.

Details about the plot are being kept mostly secret, but TUDUM revealed that Black Rabbit features “some serious sibling drama: When the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his chaotic brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built.”

Amaka Okafor, Cleopatra Coleman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, and Dagmara Domińczyk will also star in the Netflix series. Additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series?