The Boroughs: Netflix Sets Supernatural Mystery Series Executive Produced by Stranger Things Creators

The Boroughs is coming to Netflix. The new supernatural mystery series has been ordered to series and will be executive produced by the creators of Stranger Things – Matt and Ross Duffer. Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The series follows an unlikely group of heroes from a retirement home in the New Mexico desert. They fight against a supernatural threat trying to steal what little time they have left.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

Netflix today announced a series order for The Boroughs, an upcoming supernatural mystery from Executive Producers The Duffer Brothers and created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) who will also serve as Showrunners. Logline: In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time. Executive Producers: The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt on behalf of Upside Down Pictures Showrunners/Executive Producers: Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews Format / Episodes: Drama; 8 Episodes QUOTE: o The Duffer Brothers: “We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.” o Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews: ” We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

More details for the eight-episode series will be announced later, including the cast and premiere date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Boroughs on Netflix when it eventually debuts?