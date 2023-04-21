Jeopardy! Masters: ABC Sets Three Week Primetime Schedule for Champion Series

Jeopardy! Masters is coming soon to ABC. The network announced that the champion series will air over three weeks next month. Viewers will follow Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer as they battle for a $500,000 prize.

ABC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“”Jeopardy! Masters,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and hosted by “G.O.A.T.” Ken Jennings, is the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show(R)️. Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer go head-to-head for the grand prize of $500,000 and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion. “Jeopardy! Masters” is executive produced by Michael Davies. The following episodes are scheduled to air the weeks of May 8, May 15 and May 22: WEEK OF MAY 8, 2023 Monday, May 8 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Games 1 & 2” (101) (Series Premiere) Tuesday, May 9 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Games 3 & 4” (102) Wednesday, May 10 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Games 5 & 6” (103) Friday, May 12 8:00-9:01 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Games 7 & 8” (104) WEEK OF MAY 15, 2023 Monday, May 15 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Games 9 & 10” (105) Tuesday, May 16 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Games 11 & 12” (106) Wednesday, May 17 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Games 13 & 14” (107) WEEK OF MAY 22, 2023 Monday, May 22 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Semifinals 1 & 2” (108) Tuesday, May 23 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “Semifinals 3 & 4” (109) Wednesday, May 24 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters – “The Finals” (110) (Season Finale)”

Check out the preview for Jeopardy! Masters below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Jeopardy! series next month?