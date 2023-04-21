The Venture Bros: Adult Swim Previews New Movie Based on Animated Series

The Venture Bros. series ended in 2018 after seven seasons, but the characters are coming back for more. Adult Swim has announced the premiere of a new movie — The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart — with the release of a trailer.

James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Chris McCulloch, and co-creator Doc Hammer starred in the action-adventure comedy series, which follows the Venture family on adventures and battles against their self-proclaimed nemesis, The Monarch.

The voice actors are returning for the movie and will be joined by Nina Arianda, Clancy Brown, John Hodgeman, Hal Lublin, Jane Lynch, Charles Parnell, Jay Pharoah, Steven Rattazzi, JK Simmons, and Dana Snyder.

Adult Swim revealed more about the film in a press release.

WHAT: The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale! In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture’s blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage – it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures’ world to order… or end it once and for all. WHEN: A first look at the new film has been released today. In this clip Brock (Patrick Warburton) has a lead on where Hank (Chris McCulloch) may be and leads a team to discover his whereabouts while Dr. Venture (James Urbaniak) and Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) look on from the control room with Gen. Hunter Gathers (McCulloch). ABOUT THE FILM: Based off one of Adult Swim’s longest-running award-winning original adult animated series, The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Series creators Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick wrote and executive produced and Publik also directed. From Titmouse, Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the film will be available later this year. The Venture Bros. originally premiered on Adult Swim Aug. 7, 2004, and ran for seven seasons winning numerous awards including Best Animated TV Series Award at Cineme 2003, the Chicago International Animated Film Festival.”

The premiere date for the Venture Bros film will be announced later. Check out the preview for the film below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Venture Bros. later this year?