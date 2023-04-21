Bling Empire, Bling Empire: New York: Netflix Cancels Asian American Reality Shows

Netflix is closing the chapter on the Bling Empire franchise. The streaming service canceled both Asian American reality shows – Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York.

Per Deadline, viewers will not see a fourth season of Bling Empire or a second season of its spin-off Bling Empire: New York.

The original series followed Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, Gabriel Chu, Anna Shay, Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, Kim Lee, Andrew Gray, Jamie Xie and Guy Tang as they lived their lives in Los Angeles “at fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, while also running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, as well as keeping and spilling secrets.”

The spin-off, set in New York, followed Dorothy Wang, Tina Leung, Deborah Hung, and Stephen Hung, and it arrived in January.

What do you think? Did you want to see more of Bling Empire and its spin-off?