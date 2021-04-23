The Hype House: Netflix Orders Reality Series with Social Media Stars

The Hype House is coming soon to Netflix. The new reality series will follow a group of social media stars who live and work together in a communal mansion in Los Angeles. Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright are ‘hype house.’

Deadline revealed more about what fans will see in the Netflix reality series:

“[The Hype House] will take viewers inside the group’s communal mansion in Los Angeles, offering an exclusive, fly-on-the-wall look into the glamorous, stressful and high-speed personal and professional antics of the young stars, as they live together and collaborate daily on new content.”

The series, which was first mentioned as being developed last August, does not have a premiere date yet.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

What do you think? Do you plan to check out The Hype House once it arrives on Netflix? Are you a fan of these social media influencers?