Bad Crimes: Netflix Cancels Animated Series from Mike Judge and Greg Daniels in Mid-Production

Bad Crimes is not coming to Netflix after all. The adult animated series from Mike Judge and Greg Daniels has been cancelled mid-production. Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus were set to star in the series “as a pair of FBI agents who travel across the country solving murders.”

Nicole Silverberg and her team do have the option to shop the series elsewhere, per The Wrap. The cancellation of the series is said to be a result of the changing needs of Netflix following a change in leadership. Netflix’s adult animation slate has been in a state of flux since the departure of Mike Moon. He left the streaming service back in July and has since started an adults-only imprint of Illumination Entertainment called Moonlight.

The streaming service has also cancelled other animated series, including Bone, based on the comic series, and Ava DuVernay’s Wings of Fire.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that the Bad Crimes series will not air on Netflix?