Young Sheldon: Season Six; Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones Join CBS Comedy Series

Young Sheldon has added two new faces to its cast for season six. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones are joining the comedy in recurring roles as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment, above).

Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Jim Parsons (narration) also star in the series which shows the early life of Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the pair will play in the CBS comedy:

“Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Sasso is playing Jim McCallister, Mandy’s good-natured father who owns the local tire store. The news that Mandy is having Georgie’s baby has put Jim in the crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife.”

Young Sheldon currently airs on Thursday nights, and the series has already been renewed for a seventh season.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Sasso and Jones on Young Sheldon?