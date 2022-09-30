Young Sheldon: Season Six Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if Young Sheldon will be cancelled this time around since the show’s already been renewed through season seven. Will that be the end of this family comedy series? Stay tuned.

The Young Sheldon TV show stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Emily Osment, and Jim Parsons (narration). Guests include Matt Hobby, Craig T. Nelson, Emanuel Loarca, G.W. Bailey, Ed Begley Jr., Melissa Peterman, Dan Byrd, Jason Rogel, Francesca Xuereb, Wallace Shawn, Michael Trucco, and Brent Jennings. Revolving around the early life of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper (Parsons), this comedy series follows a gifted and naive young Sheldon (Armitage) as he navigates his way through life while confounding his very normal Texas family — parents George (Barber) and Mary (Perry), older brother Georgie (Jordan), and twin sister, Missy (Revord). Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (Potts), his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother, is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of Young Sheldon on CBS averaged a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.04 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Young Sheldon TV series on CBS? Are you happy to know that it’s been renewed for a seventh season?